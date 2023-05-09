PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect in a double homicide back in March in Portsmouth.

40-year-old Brian A. Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of conspiracy to commit an aggravated murder and robbery resulting in death in connection to the killings of 28-year-old Carlos Cordova and 22-year-old Carlos Castro-Murillo.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:42 a.m. on March 15 in the 260 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth and found the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died at the hospital.

Johnson was the previously unidentified man police said they were searching for in addition to suspect Akea M. Faison. Faison is still wanted on numerous warrants, including two counts of first-degree murder (principal second) and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Akea M. Faison,27. (Photo Courtesy: PPD)

Johnson meanwhile is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.