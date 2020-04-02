Portsmouth courthouse closed for disinfecting after sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Judicial Center has been closed for cleaning after a city transportation deputy tested positive for coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

Col. Marvin A. Waters Jr. confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the Portsmouth Circuit Court, the Portsmouth General District Court and the Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed for disinfecting at the request of Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore after a sheriff’s deputy working in transportation tested positive for COVID-19.

The buildings will remain closed until Monday, April 6.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,706 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. There are 246 people in the hospital in Virginia due to COVID-19 and 41 people have died in the commonwealth.

