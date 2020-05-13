Portsmouth council approves budget with fee increases starting January 1, a new boat ramp fee for non-residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has approved its $698 million fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes several tax and fee increases for those living in and outside of the city.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a 1-percent increase in the meals tax — bringing the total tax paid on a restaurant bill to 13.5 percent — a 75-cent increase in the stormwater rate, a 9-percent increase in sewer and water fees, and an increase in parking meters fees.

Parking fees will be $1.25 per hour during the day, $2 flat fee on nights and weekends and $3 for special events.

Taking into account financial woes the city could feel from the COVID-19 pandemic, those fees will not increase until Jan. 1, 2021, instead of July 1, the beginning of the upcoming fiscal year.

What will start July 1, however, is a $10 fee for those who live outside the city who want to use the Portsmouth City Park boat ramp. Fees will go toward funding ramp maintenance.

The city is estimating they will see a $13 to $14 million loss in tax revenue as a result of closed businesses as well as a reduction in state funding.

As a result, Portsmouth Public Schools will now receive $3 million less from the city than originally proposed.

Like many other cities, City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton is recommending not moving forward with raises for employees until there is more confidence the money is there to fund them.

Council also signed off on her proposal to freeze hiring, reduce contributions to civic/regional organizations, and funding for building maintenance.

Council will still go forward with hiring 15 firefighters and five paramedics however, after a recommendation from Councilman Nathan Clark.

“We are spending the same in overtime as we would with hiring new employees,” Clark said. “It just makes sense in a time where we don’t know where things are going.”

