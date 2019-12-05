Portsmouth convenience store held up at knifepoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a pair of suspects wanted for a recent robbery at a local convenience store.

The armed robbery occurred at the Happy Mini Mart at 3300 Victory Boulevard on December 2.

According to Portsmouth Police, two men entered the business around 8 p.m. and one of them was armed with a large knife. They ordered the clerk to open the register. Then, the suspects fled as soon as they got the cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released surveillance video from the night of the crime in hopes someone will recognize the suspects. If you do, please contact the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887). You can also to submit an anonymous tip through the free P3 Tips app.