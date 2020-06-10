2 Portsmouth NAACP members taken into custody during protest at Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two Portsmouth NAACP leaders, including Portsmouth chapter president James Boyd, were taken into custody by Portsmouth police at the Confederate monument just before noon Wednesday.

Boyd was about to go live on-air with WAVY’s Andy Fox, when he and Portsmouth NAACP Vice President Louie Gibbs were taken into custody on a trespassing charge. Police initially wouldn’t say what the two men were detained for.

The two had been outside for hours at the monument and had the blessing of Police Chief Angela Greene to be on the property, per NAACP member Onyx Hicks, as long as there was no permanent damage to the structure.

Around 11:50 a.m. police asked the two men to leave the property, but they refused and were detained and taken to the magistrate.

Protesters first gathered at the 127-year-old statue Tuesday night, where they covered the monument with sheets and plastic bags.

The group spent hours demanding change and chanting “remove the stain,” which references the painful history for African Americans regarding slavery, segregation and police brutality.

At one point, Police Chief Angela Greene was out talking with the group.

Early Wednesday morning, Jon Francis, a Portsmouth native stopped by to see the covered monument.

“It’s a statement. It’s saying change is coming, we will rise again and again … change is coming. It’s a beautiful movement. That is a beautiful sight.”

Francis said he would like to see the statue removed “as soon as possible.”

“All of my life I’ve been looking at that statue, not know what it meant. Now many years later, I found out what it meant and I just don’t understand why this nation still glorifies that [section of the] past. Instead of moving on, we have a constant reminder of what caused this movement today.”

Around 6 a.m., Julian White carried his ladder and a knife to the 54-foot statue to remove the coverings. He removed coverings from 3 of the 4 Confederate soldiers on the monument, with one remaining as of Wednesday afternoon. White told WAVY.com the Confederate soldiers were his ancestors and he feels they should be honored.

“They were just fighting for their land. I really do not think it was about slavery … I wish people would stop hating, that is what I wish.”

The Portsmouth NAACP has called for statues removal for several years.

On Tuesday night, the City Council discussed relocating the monument, during a video meeting. Mayor John Rowe said they still need to find out if they have the rights to the monument. An issue, a judge ruled against in 2018. Rowe also proposed using $100,000 to look into two sites, Cedar Grove or Oak Grove cemeteries.

Some council members are in favor of the move. Councilman Bill Moody said he believes removing the monument is removing history. The city attorney is expected to reveal more in the next meeting.

This is a breaking update. Previous coverage below.

BREAKING NEWS: Two members of the Portsmouth Naacp taken into custody after they were standing on the property of the confederate monument in downtown Portsmouth. This is exclusive video of NAACP Louie Gibbs taken into custody by Portsmouth Police. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/8F1qqu252K — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 10, 2020

We are working to find out if that meeting will be moved up, since people are calling for action now.