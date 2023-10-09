PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is conducting smoke testing of its sewer system starting on Monday, October 9.
The work should last about a week and is non-invasive and doesn’t require private property access.
It’ll usually take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless in a school zone, the city says.
These are the streets that will be impacted:
- Arcadia Ave.
- Armistead Dr.
- Astor Ave.
- Bagley St.
- Baldwin Ave.
- Beacon Rd.
- Dahila St. N
- Dahila St. S
- Deep Creek Blvd.
- Dewey St.
- Downes St.
- Edison Ave.
- Elliott Ave.
- Frederick Blvd.
- Grand St.
- Gwin St.
- Hansen Ave.
- Hobson St.
- Hull St.
- Killian Ave.
- Knox St.
- Magnolia St.
- Manly St.
- Noble St.
- Pennock St.
- Pinewell St.
- Portsmouth Blvd.
- Royal St.
- Temple St.
- Wall St.