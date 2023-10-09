PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is conducting smoke testing of its sewer system starting on Monday, October 9.

The work should last about a week and is non-invasive and doesn’t require private property access.

It’ll usually take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless in a school zone, the city says.

These are the streets that will be impacted:

  • Arcadia Ave.
  • Armistead Dr.
  • Astor Ave.
  • Bagley St.
  • Baldwin Ave.
  • Beacon Rd.
  • Dahila St. N
  • Dahila St. S
  • Deep Creek Blvd.
  • Dewey St.
  • Downes St.
  • Edison Ave.
  • Elliott Ave.
  • Frederick Blvd.
  • Grand St.
  • Gwin St.
  • Hansen Ave.
  • Hobson St.
  • Hull St.
  • Killian Ave.
  • Knox St.
  • Magnolia St.
  • Manly St.
  • Noble St.
  • Pennock St.
  • Pinewell St.
  • Portsmouth Blvd.
  • Royal St.
  • Temple St.
  • Wall St.