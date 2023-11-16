PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A community call to action walk is happening at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Community R.E.S.E.T. Walk will take place at two locations where a total of five people were shot on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The flyer from Portsmouth Police states the walk will start in front of 1114 Virginia Ave. and then move to Commonwealth Ave.

On Saturday night, police found 4 people with gunshot wounds on Commonwealth Ave.

Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said one person is still in critical condition. Another victim is recovering at home, the other 2 victims are expected to be okay.

The chief believes the shooting is gang-related.

Darrio Mundon

The same night, 32-year-old Darrio Mundon, was shot and killed on Virginia Ave. He died near a playground at the London Oaks Apartments. Jenkins said he was an innocent bystander.

On a gofundme page, Mundon’s family wrote that he was the life of any party and a loving caregiver.