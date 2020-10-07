Portsmouth community petitions for traffic light following deadly hit-and-run at busy intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The community is stepping up its push for a safer street in a Portsmouth neighborhood.

It comes after a United States Postal Service letter carrier died following a hit-and-run crash while she was delivering mail.

The tragedy happened a little more than a week ago on Airline Boulevard near Caroline Avenue.

The driver is still on the loose.

People who live nearby tell 10 On Your Side the street is a haven for speeders, and they want the city to do something about it.

An online petition is demanding the city install a traffic light at the busy intersection.

City Councilman Shannon Glover said the ball is already rolling to address the issue.

More than 200 people have signed the growing petition for a traffic light at the intersection. Portsmouth Police said there have been 21 crashes with injuries or property damage here since 2016.

“A traffic light will at least help people to stop, pay attention, obey the laws of the road,” said Michael Johnson. His home faces the intersection.

A couple at another home that’s diagonal from Johnson didn’t want to speak on camera, but they said they’ve had four cars end up in their yard.

They even added a new bedroom onto the back of their home to avoid being injured if a car does hit their house one day.

“A lot of people get hurt here on this road, and if you watch the road, they don’t ever obey the speed limit here,” Johnson said.

Glover said the city engineer is aware and is taking a closer look at the intersection.

“As a city, we have a responsibility to look into those concerns,” Glover said.

He said it’s possible traffic patterns have changed over the years so another traffic study could be done to learn more.

“Those things tell you what the number of vehicles may be that are going through that intersection on a daily basis,” he said.

Glover said any tragedy is concerning. He wants the community to know city leaders are listening.

“We’re going to look at everything as it relates to safety and ensure that all of the things that are needed to make that a safe intersection are gonna be put in place,” he said.

Glover said he plans to gather more information about the issue, which could potentially be an agenda item at a future City Council meeting.

