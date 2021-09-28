Portsmouth Community Health Center, Eastern Shore Rural Health System among Virginia healthcare facilities to receive more than $28M in funding

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home operator which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs — a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Numerous health centers in Virginia are set to receive more than $28 million.

$28,545,390 to be exact. The health centers will share the funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)to help vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan.

In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Stony Creek Community Health Center in Stony Creek will receive $98,988

Central Virginia Health Services Inc. will receive $1,003,679

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Inc. will receive $663,636

Free Clinic of The New River Valley Inc. will receive $556,210

Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center Inc. will receive $711,255

Southern Dominion Health Systems Inc. will receive $637,313

Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. will receive $594,380

Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive $552,591

Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon will receive $529,689

Daily Planet Inc. in Richmond will receive $575,000

Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center Inc. in Roanoke will receive $603,873

Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington will receive $573,612

Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg will receive $776,265

Highland Medical Center in Monterey will receive $520,658

Tri-Area Community Health will receive $609,340

Neighborhood Health will receive $821,057

St. Charles Health Council in Jonesville will receive $689,013

Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. in Danville will receive $712,311

Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc. will receive $848,194

The City of Richmond will receive $657,135

Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg will receive $637,808

Harrisonburg Community Health Center Inc. will receive $671,611

Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth will receive $641,603

Bland County Medical Clinic Inc. in Bastian will receive $570,455

Horizon Health Services Inc. will receive $551,062