Portsmouth Community Health Center, Eastern Shore Rural Health System among Virginia healthcare facilities to receive more than $28M in funding

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Numerous health centers in Virginia are set to receive more than $28 million.
$28,545,390 to be exact. The health centers will share the funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)to help vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan.
In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.
The funding will be distributed as follows:
- Stony Creek Community Health Center in Stony Creek will receive $98,988
- Central Virginia Health Services Inc. will receive $1,003,679
- Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Inc. will receive $663,636
- Free Clinic of The New River Valley Inc. will receive $556,210
- Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center Inc. will receive $711,255
- Southern Dominion Health Systems Inc. will receive $637,313
- Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. will receive $594,380
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive $552,591
- Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon will receive $529,689
- Daily Planet Inc. in Richmond will receive $575,000
- Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center Inc. in Roanoke will receive $603,873
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington will receive $573,612
- Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg will receive $776,265
- Highland Medical Center in Monterey will receive $520,658
- Tri-Area Community Health will receive $609,340
- Neighborhood Health will receive $821,057
- St. Charles Health Council in Jonesville will receive $689,013
- Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. in Danville will receive $712,311
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc. will receive $848,194
- The City of Richmond will receive $657,135
- Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg will receive $637,808
- Harrisonburg Community Health Center Inc. will receive $671,611
- Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth will receive $641,603
- Bland County Medical Clinic Inc. in Bastian will receive $570,455
- Horizon Health Services Inc. will receive $551,062
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.