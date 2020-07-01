Portsmouth City Schools announce reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools said they are working closely with health and city officials to ensure the safety of students, staff, and their families amid the potential reopening of schools in September.

The school system announced a seven-step COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan on Wednesday to address the possible scenarios and outcomes associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

In the planning portion of reopening, a COVID-19 Team within the school division will be developed and a point person at each school has been assigned to ensure plans are aligned with the health department.

Staff members will have also received orientational training on reopening protocols such as a communications strategy that includes: orientation and training for staff and students specific to new COVID-19 mitigation strategies; plans for communication with staff, parents, and students of new policies; plans for how to communicate a potential outbreak within each school.

In addition, Portsmouth Schools said there will be a plan for daily health screening questions for staff and students.

To promote physical distancing to prevent to the spread of the virus, layouts of classrooms, buses, and communal areas will be modified.

There will be a development strategy for food/dining services; school officials said these should be consistent with plans to optimize physical distancing and to limit the size of gatherings in consistent with Executive Orders.

The school division has created cleaning and disinfection protocols that include frequently touched surfaces and transport vehicles. There will be schedules for increased cleaning, routine cleaning, and disinfection.

Additional hand sanitizer/handwashing stations will be provided in buildings to ensure adequate supplies to minimize sharing to the extent possible.

The Department of Athletics will work with the Portsmouth Public Health Department to determine which conditions will reduce in in-person classes, a cancellation of athletics or other student activities.

PCS says the athletic plan for return to play will only include the use of outdoor facilities for the first 3 weeks upon its implementation and no equipment will be used.

Finally Portsmouth City Schools said they have trained faculty and staff to prepare for another state mandated closure in the event of another stay at home order.

To view the full Portsmouth Schools departmental plan of action for reopening click here.

