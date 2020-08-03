Portsmouth city offices closed, trash pickup suspended Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth has announced the following precautions due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm is expected to bring gusty winds capable of knocking down trees and knocking out power.

As a result, city offices in Portsmouth will be closed Tuesday, August 4 for non-essential employees and the Portsmouth City Council closed session virtual meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 5.

The city is opening four garages to its residents who live in low-lying areas, as several parts of Portsmouth are prone to flooding.

The following city parking garages will be open and free to park beginning Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m.

County Street Garage

Harbor Court Garage

Middle Street Garage

Water Street Garage

Vehicles can remain in the garages until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Do not park in 24-hour reserved spaces.

Bulk and trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be suspended until Wednesday, August 5.

The DriveERT Customer Care Center on County St. will be closed Tuesday, August 4. If you need assistance, call (757) 837-0840, or customers can manage their account online at www.DriveERT.com. Normal operating hours at the Customer Care Center will resume Wednesday morning.

Monday’s COVID-19 Community Screening event has been rescheduled for Friday, August 7 at New Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Latest Posts