PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s new city manager Tonya Chapman has fired Police Chief Renado Prince.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall has confirmed with Portsmouth Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke that City Manager Tonya Chapman has fired Police Chief Prince after roughly 10 months of leading the department.

Lucas-Burke confirmed the firing was due to a “breach of trust,” however she provided no additional details.

Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins will assume the role of interim Chief of Police effective immediately.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the latest leadership change in the city.

It was Chapman who first brought Prince to the department in 2018 as assistant police chief before being sworn in as police chief in September 2021.

Previously, he spent 22 years in the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department and as the Chief of Police/Airport Security Coordinator for the Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Prince has worked for over 38 years in law enforcement, including more than 15 years at the Command Staff/Executive level.

Prince recently sat down with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding on the department’s new crime prevention plan to prevent and respond to summer crime.

The proactive “holistic approach” involved the community’s participation in addition to violence interrupters, trauma counselors, and multi-agent operations as well a helping hand from Virginia State Police.

Prince told 10 On Your Side that addressing violent crime from a community-focused perspective could serve one main purpose.

“Getting to know the citizens. We have to be a part of the community, not apart from the community. That’s the way we do it. Those community engagement walks, coffee with a cop,” he said.

This is breaking news and will be updated.