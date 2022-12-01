PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth’s city manager, who was hired last month, no longer works for the city, spokesperson Peter Glagola confirms.

Glagola confirmed with 10 On Your Side Thursday that Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the City of Portsmouth. In a statement to WAVY, Glagola said, “This is a personnel matter, and I have no further information to contribute at this time.”

As city manager, Swinson was in charge of overseeing the following departments:

Behavioral Healthcare Services

Information and Technology

Libraries

Museums and Tourism

Social Services

Minority Business Coordinator

In September 2018, Swinson was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of welfare fraud. According to online court records, Swinson pleaded no contest to both of her misdemeanor charges.