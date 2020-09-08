Portsmouth City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton resigns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton has chosen to immediately resign ahead of her planned retirement at the end of the year.

“Through prayer and reflection, I have decided that in the best interest of the city of Portsmouth, to step aside immediately as City Manager conditioned upon the city meeting it’s obligations owed to me under my contract. I have served this city with honor and dedication and I want to leave the city as I came in 1986 with honor,” Pettis Patton wrote in an email to city leaders obtained by 10 On Your Side.

The details surrounding her resignation are unclear, but the move comes just a month after Pettis Patton announced her retirement after more than 35 years with the city. Pettis Patton has held the position of city manager since September of 2015.

#BREAKING After 5 years @cityofPortsVA City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton is resigning. She was due to retire at the end of the year. In email to city council she says she served city with dedication and honor @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/BpsuYiA2JM — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) September 8, 2020

Sources had told 10 On Your Side that Portsmouth City Council was planning to meet Tuesday to discuss whether to fire Pettis Patton and City Attorney Solomon H. Ashby, Jr., but not in connection to the situation surrounding Police Chief Angela Greene. Greene was placed on administrative leave with pay last week pending the outcome of an internal investigation. It wasn’t clear if that investigation is related to the June 10 incident at the city’s Confederate monument.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.

Latest Posts: