Portsmouth city manager job could now go to former Maryland city manager Angel Jones

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth leaders have a new top choice for their next city manager.

Angel Jones is a former city manager of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She served from September of 2008 to June 2012 before leaving to “pursue other career opportunities.”

WAVY’s Andy Fox and Brett Hall had reported earlier this month that city council’s top choice was local businesswoman and former city employee Sunshine Swinson, but critics pointed to Swinson’s indictment by a grand jury in 2018 on two counts of welfare fraud. Though she has yet to be arraigned on the charges and her attorney, Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said he is “100% confident Swinson would be cleared of the charges against her.”

Council had also been considering the controversial appointment of former councilman Danny Meeks.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover didn’t have additional details, but said he would have an announcement later Monday afternoon.

City Council would still have to confirm Jones by vote.

