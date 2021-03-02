Portsmouth city manager candidates narrowed down to 2 people — including former councilman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has narrowed down its choices for the next city manager to two candidates.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox has confirmed there are two choices for Portsmouth city manager: Businesswoman Sunshine Swinson and former city councilman Danny Meeks.

Sources, who didn’t have the authority to speak publicly on the matter, told our Andy Fox said six of the seven council members had consensus to move Swinson forward in the process, while four of the council members had consensus to move Meeks forward. Swinson is the leading candidate, sources said.

To make an official appointment for the city manager position, City Council needs to vote in a public meeting.

Meeks is a local business owner and previously served on City Council.

Swinson previously worked in the budget offices in Portsmouth and Hampton, and has a Ph.D, master’s of public administration and bachelor of arts from Norfolk State University.

Both Swinson and Meeks will get background checks as part of the process.

Swinson said she didn’t “know anything about this yet” but is looking forward to seeing “how this plays out.”

“I’ve been preparing for this my whole life,” she told WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall.

An official vote could happen in the next two weeks, depending on when the background check is returned on the candidates.

Meeks’ candidacy for the position has been controversial.

One week ago, 10 On Your Side confirmed there were five candidates for the city manager position, one being Meeks. They were slated to be interviewed last week.

A few days before that, Councilman Mark Whitaker wrote in an email to other City Council members saying he would not interview Meeks because he felt doing so is a “violation of the criteria established and publicized by the Portsmouth City Council.”

One of the main criticisms of Meeks as a candidate is that he does not meet the educational qualifications for the city manager position. He does not have a college degree.

There have also been some confusing developments around Meeks’s candidacy tracing back to January.

First, Portsmouth City Council met Jan. 12 and voted 4-3 to appoint Meeks to the position — for which he had never submitted an application.

Council then backpedaled following a closed session that same night, voting unanimously to revote and vote against appointing Meeks.

Then, they extended the application window until Jan. 20, allowing Meeks to apply if he wanted to, which he later did.