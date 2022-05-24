PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has voted to fire City Manager Angel Jones just one year after her appointment to the position.

Jones was fired by a close 4-3 City Council vote after a contentious exchange between council members Tuesday night. Members voting to fire her were Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes, Councilman Paul Battle, Dr. Mark Whitaker, and Councilman Christopher Woodard.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Councilman Bill Moody all voted against the firing.

Jones was sworn in as city manager on April 9, 2021 following an extensive — and sometimes controversial — search for a new city manager.

Jones previously served as the city manager for the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

After her hire, Glover said Jones was in the top tier of candidates City Council got from their headhunting firm, but she wasn’t originally the council’s choice.

The motion to terminate Jones’ contract was introduced by City Council member Whitaker Tuesday. The motion was seconded by council member Paul Battle.

Glover said last Thursday, several members of City Council were informed that another council member — who Glover didn’t identify — brought Jones to their church and said they had four votes to fire her if she didn’t resign.

Glover said the situation was unacceptable.

“This lady of integrity and of purpose has done a phenomenal job here in the City of Portsmouth,” Glover said.

Battle told Glover to “speak on what you know.”

Lucas-Burke also began yelling during the meeting as she criticized the actions of her fellow council members. She blurted out some profanities before council went into an unexpected recess. After the recess, council voted on the termination.

Moody said he hadn’t seen a city manager disrespected on the level that Jones experienced Tuesday in a long time.

‘When I elected to apply for this position, I applied to it because it was god’s purpose for my life at the time. So the decision that man is making on this dais last night does not control my future. I am going to continue to work on my assignment,” Jones said.

Jones said she was warned that if she didn’t “accept that resignation,” she would be fired — so she wasn’t surprised by what happened Tuesday night.