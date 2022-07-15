PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth City Hall will be closed Monday, July 18 and will remain closed through Wednesday to address air conditioning issues. The building, located at 801 Crawford Street, will undergo “extensive air conditioning repairs” during the closure, according to the city.

The city said employees will work remotely during this time. If you need to reach offices at Portsmouth City Hall, dial 311.

City Hall is scheduled to reopen on July 21 at 8 a.m. If that changes, 10 On Your Side will let you know.