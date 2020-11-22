Portsmouth City Hall to close for cleaning, disinfecting Nov. 23 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Hall will be closed for cleaning on Monday.
Beginning Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., city officials say the building at 801 Crawford Street will undergo “disinfecting and cleaning.”
A spokesperson later confirmed the cleaning is due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. No further information is available on the person or date the possible exposure.
The building is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.
