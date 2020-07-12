Portsmouth City Hall to close beginning Monday for disinfecting; City Council meeting rescheduled

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth city officials announced on Sunday that City Hall will be closed beginning Monday for cleaning and disinfecting and as a result, the virtual City Council meeting is rescheduled.

From Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15, the building located on Crawford Street in Portsmouth will be closed.

Due to the closure, the City Council virtual meeting is rescheduled to Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

Citizens may provide comments, specific to the agenda items, for City Council NOW through Wednesday, July 15, by phone at 757-335-4928 or by email.

The meeting can be watched live on the city’s website and on Facebook Live the day of the meeting. Meetings are also broadcast on PCTV on COX Channel 48, Verizon FiOS 39, and on the city’s YouTube Channel.

