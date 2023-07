PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth says that City Hall closed early Friday due to air conditioning issues.

According to a tweet from the city, City Hall closed at 10 a.m. due to mechanical issues with the air conditioning system.

City Hall will close today at 10 a.m. due to a mechanical issue with the air conditioning system. pic.twitter.com/P9yyAf8Eym — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) July 7, 2023

All department within City Hall will be available over the phone until 5 p.m. The city did not give a timeframe as to when the air conditioning will be fixed.