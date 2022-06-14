PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has voted to appoint former Portsmouth Police chief Tonya Chapman to be the next City Manager starting June 26.

In a 4-3 vote during a city council meeting Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council approved Councilman Mark Whitaker’s motion to appoint former Police Chief Tonya Chapman for the job.

Chapman, whose tenure with the city was fraught with challenges and controversy, resigned as chief in 2019.

A majority of City Council fired previous City Manager Angel Jones late May, after just 13 months on the job. Whitaker made the motion, and Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes, Councilman Paul Battle, and Councilman Christopher Woodard joined him in terminating the contract.

Chapman served as chief of police in Portsmouth. She resigned from the Portsmouth Police Department in March 2019 after three years with the force.

However, in an interview with 10 On Your Side in April 2019, Chapman said she was forced to resign because some well-connected police officers in the department had lost confidence in her. She contended she faced racism while leading the department.

