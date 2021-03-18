Portsmouth City Council votes to appoint Angel Jones as next city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In a split vote, Portsmouth City Council on Thursday voted to appoint its next city manager.

Portsmouth officials voted 4-3 Thursday during a special meeting to appoint Angel Jones, a former city manager for the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland, to the position.

A motion was made and seconded to appoint Jones with a salary of $200,000 and a start date of April 12.

Discussions followed after the motion, but some council members were not on board, WAVY’s Geena Arevalo reports. Others wanted to know details about the length of the contract offered before voting.

After a 13-minute meeting, council voted to approve Jones’ hire.

Jones was the most-recently named top contender for the position in Portsmouth. Mayor Shannon Glover has said she was in the “top tier” of candidates given to council by their headhunting firm.

Jones served as city manager in Gaithersburg September 2008 to June 2012 before resigning to “pursue other career opportunities.” After that, she was a “senior consultant” for NOVAD Management Consulting, INC. where her resume says she completed work for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, Jones’ name was the third to come out as a contender for the position since January.

WAVY’s political team had previously reported that City Council’s top choice was local businesswoman and former city employee, Sunshine Swinson. However, some pointed to Swinson’s indictment by a grand jury in 2018 on two counts of welfare fraud. She has not been arraigned on those charges.

Council also considered the controversial appointment of former councilman Danny Meeks, who was appointed to the city manager position then unappointed during the same meeting in January.

The position had been open since September 2020, when City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton resigned suddenly.

