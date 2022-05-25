PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has moved forward with an agreement to try and lower the amount of money taxpayers pay to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

An agreement recently struck with the city and the jail has the city paying roughly 5 million dollars a year for 90 beds in the facility which is a million dollars less than years past.



However, Sheriff Michael Moore says he still doesn’t plan to use them because of conditions at the jail.



Following City Council’s vote Tuesday night, the City of Hampton will now pay to use some of those beds while they perform construction at one of their facilities. According to Hampton city officials, the city currently pays for 175 beds at the jail and plans to request more.

The fight over the aging waterfront jail has gone on for years but escalated in July 2019. That’s when the city condemned the jail, which is operated by the sheriff, with little notice.



The city building and code officials condemned the jail and the rest of the civic center after they said they found problems with the fire suppression system and unsanitary conditions.