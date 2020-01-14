Portsmouth City Council expected to consider 2nd Amendment-related resolution Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth could be the next city to send a message to lawmakers in Richmond in support of Second Amendment rights.

The issue has been added to Tuesday night’s City Council agenda.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in City Council Chamber.

If approved, Portsmouth would join a long list of localities in Hampton Roads and the state trying to send a message to lawmakers. Some localities have passed resolutions declaring themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” while others have passed resolutions focused more on being “Constitutional” localities.

Some localities have declined to pass any resolution.

Last week, Virginia Beach City Council voted 6-4 to pass a resolution to become a Second Amendment Constitutional City.

The resolutions are largely symbolic. State Attorney General Mark Herring has said they aren’t legally enforceable.

A crowd is also expected at Norfolk City Council Tuesday night to talk about second amendment rights.

WAVY’s Geena Arevalo will be live in Norfolk for that meeting. Stay tuned online and watch WAVY on air for more updates.

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand: