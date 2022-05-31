PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An effort to appoint a familiar face as Portsmouth’s new city manager failed Tuesday night with a split vote.

Portsmouth City Council — with a 4-3 vote — denied Councilman Mark Whitaker’s motion to appoint former Police Chief Tonya Chapman as the new city manager.

Chapman, whose tenure with the city was fraught with challenges and controversy, resigned as chief in 2019.

Council is looking to appoint a new top administrator after firing previous City Manager Angel Jones after just 13 months on the job.

Deputy City Manager Mimi Terri will continue to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future.

The past week has been rocky for leadership in the City of Portsmouth.

Jones was fired by a 4-3 City Council vote on May 24.

Members voting to fire Jones included Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes, Councilman Paul Battle, Dr. Mark Whitaker, and Councilman Christopher Woodard. Whitaker was the council member who made the motion to terminate Jones’ contract.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Councilman Bill Moody all voted against the firing.

None of those voting to terminate Jones spoke about their reasoning for doing so in the meeting. However, by phone after the meeting, Barnes — who also voted against Jones’ initial appointment — said he hadn’t seen enough action from Jones to combat the number of shootings and violence in the city.

Jones told 10 On Your Side she was warned that if she didn’t “accept that resignation,” she would be fired.

Similarly, at least one council member worried Chapman could face a similar fate if appointed.

Lucas-Burke on Tuesday said she refused to put Chapman in a position where she’d be forced out or fired “if she doesn’t do what someone wants her to do.”

Chapman served as chief of police in Portsmouth. Chapman resigned from the Portsmouth Police Department in March 2019 after three years with the force.

However, in an interview with 10 On Your Side in April 2019, Chapman said she was forced to resign because some well-connected police officers in the department had lost confidence in her. She contended she faced racism while leading the department.

Whitaker’s motion Tuesday to appoint Chapman named Glover as a person to negotiate a $200,000 annual contract for Chapman. However, Glover refused.

Glover has also publicly called for accountability for the four City Council members who voted to fire Jones.

Moody suggested deferring the vote to hire a new city manager, saying there needs to be process for making the appointment. Woodard, who was one of the four to vote to fire Jones last week, agreed he would like to defer the vote.