PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of citizens is trying to recall Portsmouth Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker in the wake of the firing of former City Manager Angel Jones, who Whitaker and Barnes voted to fire last month.

Concerned Citizens of Portsmouth held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the recall effort and announce the petition they would be circulating.

“We stand with this pact, with this committee, and its efforts to recall the two said candidates. We endorse their efforts,” said a man who identified himself as the president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Steering Committee. “… I believe that as a community working together, once we have accomplished this objective, that we can identify capable candidates who have a history of working for the common good of all and elect such persons to serve and represent.”

Jones, who served less than a year in the position, was fired on May 24 in a tense meeting. Councilman Paul Battle and Councilman Christopher Woodard joined Whitaker and Barnes in the 4-3 vote.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Councilman Bill Moody voted against the firing with Glover called it an “egregious injustice.” Lucas-Burke, in heated remarks, said ““[Jones] got a lot on this council, and that’s why they want to get rid of her.”

Then in a special meeting a week later, Whitaker motioned to appoint former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman as the city’s new manager. The vote ultimately failed.

WAVY’s Andy Fox went to the press conference and will have more on the recall coming up. You can watch the full briefing above.