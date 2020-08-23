Portsmouth citizen files charges against vice mayor

Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke, Portsmouth, calls for the city manager to fire the police chief at a press conference on Aug. 19, 2020. (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth resident Thomas Dubois filed a criminal complaint on Sunday afternoon against Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.

Dubois says he filed two class 3 misdemeanor charges against her.

He believes Lucas-Burke violated a section in the city code when she called for Portsmouth Chief Angela Greene to be fired over the recent charges Greene filed in connection to the destruction of the Confederate monument.

Dubois was followed into the Magistrate’s Office today with about a dozen other citizens in support of his filings — although he is the only person who took out these charges.

A Norfolk Magistrate was brought in to assist with the filing, but they could not give 10 On Your Side any details regarding specific charges that were officially filed.

Office staff said that information on the charges will not be released as public record until the paperwork and summons are served.

Dubois says he has a court date on Wednesday, September 2, and he wants city officials to be held accountable for their actions.

“In a perfect world I’d like her just to admit what she did was wrong and accept the consequences and everybody can move on. Hopefully, that will happen,” he said.

A class 3 misdemeanor is not punishable by jail time but by up to a $500 fine.

10 On Your Side is still waiting for a response from Lucas-Burke regarding the filings.

