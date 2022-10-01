PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grove Church in presenting “A Fashion Show with a Purpose” beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Month.

The event is hosted by the church’s “We Are Our Sisters’ Keeper Women’s Ministry in partnership with the South Hampton Roads YWCA (YWCA-SHR) and the H.E.R. Shelter in Portsmouth. It will feature a Silent Witness Exhibit, educational resources, and a fundraising raffle. There will also be keynote remarks by the YWCA-SHR CEO Michelle Ellis Young and a fashion show.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will support survivors of domestic violence. The fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary and will feature volunteer models largely from Grove Church’s congregation. Young’s keynote address will be halfway through the fashion show, and the event will conclude with testimonial remarks from a domestic violence survivor, and a raffle of themed gift baskets

Tickets are available for purchase at afswap.pushpayevents.com and donations are also accepted.

Checks should be made payable to Grove Church and mailed to P.O. Box 6219, Portsmouth, VA 23703. For more information, email waosk@grovechurchva.com