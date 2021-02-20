Portsmouth church offers food boxes to community in need amid pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Folks were lined up around the block Saturday morning off Joliff Road in Portsmouth. All to get their free food boxes being handed out at Dominion Church of God in Christ.



Church officials say it’s part of their Dominion Community Impact program funded through a federal grant.

“Especially this time during the pandemic, everyone is struggling you know, hard times. We just want to bring a little bit of life. Our goal is to demonstrate the love of Christ,” said Church Trustee, John Stratford.

This isn’t a one-time thing; Stratford says every Saturday they help feed hundreds of families. They started back in August and show up rain or shine, but say it’s all worth it.



“They’re so grateful. We receive all types of thank you cards we receive little donations we don’t even ask for,” said Dominion Community Impact Coordinator, Benita Austin.

One of those grateful community members is Portsmouth resident, James Johnson. He’s out here every week picking up meal boxes to bring to his neighbors and the elderly people who can’t get out to get it themselves.

“With the pandemic, everybody needs a little bit of help. Just the comfort and the warmth of it, you know, it’s a nice feeling to help,” said Johnson.

The church will continue this weekly tradition of giving back for the foreseeable future, but they are asking if you have time, they are in need of volunteers for it.



They recommend contacting them through their Facebook page.