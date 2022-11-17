PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One week after a Portsmouth deacon was shot at while standing in his church parking lot, the church is now partnering with the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department gave a presentation at St. Mark Deliverance Center on Thursday night about situational awareness and what to do if you’re in a dangerous situation. Officers also handed out cards filled with safety tips.

Martha Provo serves as the Senior Pastor at St. Mark Deliverance Center and tells 10 On Your Side that Thursday’s crime prevention forum is about giving her congregation a sense of safety after last week’s random act of violence when shots were fired at a deacon.

“The important thing is to be aware and escape with your life and understand what it means to escape,” Provo explained.

Provo hopes to hold such forums every three months.

“My desire is every quarter or so to really lift up awareness, not just to St. Mark or any church community but to all those interested,” Provo stated. “Knowing that someone’s life could have been taken that evening made me even more aware of as a community what we need to do.”

Portsmouth police are still investigating last week’s drive-by shooting. The suspect is still at large and was driving a blue pickup truck.

Provo tells us the church plans to add more lighting and surveillance cameras as a result of the incident.

If you have any information about last week’s shooting, call Portsmouth police.