PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An up-and-coming church group in Portsmouth started a new Thanksgiving tradition this year.

The “Feed the 2000” event hosted by The Push Center aimed to do just that… feed the local community. Trays of turkey, greens, stuffing and other fixings were set up for people struggling with homelessness and others who simply couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving meal.

The man behind the idea, known to many as “The Good Food Guy”, spent decades feeding people from the back of his truck.

“We got up members like, 300 plus a week, every other week, and it was great. I enjoyed it. This is one of my greatest passions to be able to help people that’s less fortunate,” said Charles Stokes, “The Good Food Guy.”

Stokes and other elders at The Push Center are thinking about hosting a similar holiday feeding event for Christmas.