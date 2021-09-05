Portsmouth church giving away garden fresh sweet potatoes Thursday, bags of food Sept. 22

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Portsmouth will be giving away garden fresh sweet potatoes on Thursday, then bags of food on Sept. 22.

The sweet potatoes giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Emanuel AME Church, 637 North Street, in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

The Emanuel AME Church Food Ministry will distribute bags of perishable and nonperishable food items Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

