Portsmouth church gives away $10,000 in gas Saturday

Correction: An original version of this story incorrectly said Exxon gave away the gas. It was Grove Church.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Portsmouth on Saturday gave away $10,000 of free gas to Hampton Roads residents.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. and lasted until all $10,000 of fuel was given away.

It happened at the Exxon Tiger Mart at 5830 High Street W in Portsmouth. Grove Church gave away the gas to help people as gas prices continue to rise across the region and U.S.

A gasoline shortage is causing the influx in the price per gallon. Officials say it isn’t because of a supply issue, but rather an issue with the number of qualified drivers to deliver the gas where it needs to go.

10 On Your side visited the gas station Saturday and saw long lines of cars extending from the pumps and into the street.