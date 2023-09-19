PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Steve Jenkins will talk about new crime data with Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday.

The public work session is at 5 p.m.

The 15-slide presentation set to be shared with council shows data from Jan 1. 2023 to Sept. 7 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of the stats:

Shots fired: The document says as of Sept. 8, there have been 809 shots fired incidents. During that time period last year, there were 1,095 shots fired incidents. It also shows what neighborhoods the shots fired reports are coming from.

Car thefts: As of Sept. 7, car thefts were at 470. During that time frame last year, it was 217.

The department said it received 240 steering wheel locks from Hyundai. The locks were distributed to Hyundai and Kia drivers.

License plate thefts: As of Sept. 7, license plate thefts were at 404. During that time frame last year, it was 303.

Officer numbers:

157 positions filled

96 vacant

Six recruits in training (graduation in November)

The goal is to send 20 recruits to the academy in January

Crime Prevention/ Safety Tips from PPD: