Portsmouth Catholic will be closed Friday to disinfect the school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Catholic Regional School will have an unscheduled closing Friday so they can do a thorough cleaning.

The flu has been going around at the school, which is located on Oregon Ave., so Principal Scott Bolton told 10 On Your Side they decided to take a day to disinfect.

Bolton said several students have been out with the flu. The school notified parents about the unplanned closure.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s latest flu activity report, released Feb. 6, Virginia is still reporting widespread flu activity.

Click here for tips from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on actions you can take to protect yourself against the flu.

Latest Posts: