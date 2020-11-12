Portsmouth Catholic Regional School celebrates 50th anniversary with CARE Campaign

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Catholic Regional School (PCRS) announced Thursday that it is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching a CARE Campaign to help the school mission.

“The CARE (Commitment, Actions, Results, and Engagement) Campaign is raising funds to ensure the sustainability of the school’s mission of providing high-quality, faith-based education in a safe environment that nurtures a culture of unity and success,” school officials said in a statement released.

PCRS was formed in 1970 with the consolidation of three parish-based schools including St. Paul’s Elementary, Holy Angels, and Little Flower. The school, located at 2301 Oregon Avenue in central Portsmouth, is on the original site of Little Flower, the parish school of the Church of St. Therese.

Currently, PCRS has 140 students enrolled from Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Suffolk. The goal of the CARE Campaign is to increase enrollment by 20 students for 2021-22 as there is a current enrollment capacity of 220.

For more information, visit hportsmouthcatholic.net.

