PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is set to unveil seven new restaurants and amenities Tuesday.

The scheduled event comes days before another job fair Saturday. Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby is expected to be on-site Tuesday accompanied by Human Resources Johnee Ingram and recently-hired team members.

The new gaming and entertainment complex is set to open early next year on Victory Boulevard bringing 1,300 new permanent jobs and approximately 1,400 construction jobs to the area.

The $300 million-plus project will feature a casino, BetRivers Sportsbook, premier restaurants, a live entertainment lounge, hotel, and event center

The job fair Saturday, August 20, will be held at the Portsmouth Sportsflex, 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to noon.