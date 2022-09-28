PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosted its final job fair ahead of the casino’s opening in 2023.

The job fair occurred Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach – Norfolk Hotel & Conference Center, located at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

Casino officials are looking to fill openings for positions in accounting & finance, administration, audio& visual, cage, casino marketing, compliance, human resources, internet gaming and more.

The complex is set to bring 1,300 new jobs and around 1,400 construction jobs to Portsmouth. The Portsmouth casino will feature a casino, a sportsbook, a hotel, event and conference venues and restaurants.