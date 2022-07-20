PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023.

The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach, Norfolk Hotel & Conference Center located at 5655 Greenwich Road. Rivers Casino Portsmouth representatives will be on-site to greet job seekers and present brief informational sessions.

The complex is set to bring 1,300 new jobs and around 1,400 construction jobs to Portsmouth. The Portsmouth casino will feature a casino, a sportsbook, a hotel, event and conference venues and restaurants.