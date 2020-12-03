Portsmouth cancels several annual holiday events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials announced Thursday that multiple annual holiday events have been canceled due to the pandemic.
The following events are canceled for 2020:
- Olde Towne Holiday Tree Lighting event
- Children’s Christmas Parade
- Olde Towne Holiday Music Festival
Stay with WAVY.com for updates on holiday events and cancellations.
