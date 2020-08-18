Portsmouth City Hall and General District Courts temporarily closed

A sign at Portsmouth General District Court on August 18, 2020 reads “General District Courts (Criminal, Civil, Traffic) closed to the public until August 31, 2020 (WAVY photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A sign went up on the doors at Portsmouth General District Court on Tuesday stating that the building would be closed until August 31.

The building is located at 1345 Court Street and houses criminal, civil and traffic courts.

The City issued a public notice Monday night saying that Portsmouth City Hall would be closed on Tuesday, August 18 but made no mention of the General District Courts being closed.

City Hall is closed for COVID-19 disinfecting and cleaning and is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, according to the city.

10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley is working to find out the reason for the extended General District Court closure. Look for her coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning 4 p.m.

