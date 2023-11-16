PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An intercity youth football team is gearing up for the experience of a lifetime. 10 On Your Side was there last year when the Portsmouth Bruins received new uniforms.

When we introduced you to the Bruins last year, they had old and mismatched uniforms. It was a 10 On Your Side success when a community donation bought them new ones. Now they’re going for a national championship trophy.

“The Portsmouth Bruins football and cheer association has had a very successful year,” said Mike Thomas, Portsmouth Bruins president.

A successful year thanks to hard work and support from the Portsmouth community.

When we first met the Bruins, they were scammed out of $8,000 for new uniforms, leaving the players wearing hand-me-downs and mismatched colors. Community donations paid for new gear, leaving them confident and playing in style. When you look good, you feel good and, to quarterback King Smith, play your heart out.

“We worked real hard, you know, I think we deserve it,” said Smith, who has played for the Bruins for the last three years.

Smith’s team of 9-year-olds leaves for the Pop Warner national championship in Orlando Dec. 1. For many, it will be their first time out of Virginia.

“I’m most excited about playing for a trophy, making a name for myself,” Smith said.

Thomas tells us the projected cost of the trip is about $18,000.

“We have to house them for a week, we have to feed them for a week, so we’re asking for donations,” Thomas said. “We hope that you will all be rooting for us.”

If you’d like to help the Bruins, you can call Mike Thomas at 757-320-6757 or email him at Bruinspresident1@gmail.com.