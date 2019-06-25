Portsmouth boy gets new bike as part of city’s community effort

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit – Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young boy in Portsmouth gets a new bike courtesy of Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office after it was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Anti-Violence Effort (SAVE) is a community effort implemented in the city of Portsmouth to help residents feel safer around their communities.

The program puts deputies around communities on bike, foot, and vehicle patrol.

On one instance, Sgt. Cullen was talking to residents when a young boy name Mari approached him about his stolen bike and Sgt. Cullen promised to get him a new one.

Soon, not only did Mari get a new bike, but a helmet and lock as well.

Sheriff Michael Moore has implemented the Sheriff’s Anti-Violence Effort (SAVE) this puts Deputies in communities on…

Posted by Portsmouth Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10