Portsmouth begins process of taking down Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews officially began removing Portsmouth’s Confederate monument on Wednesday morning.
A crane had removed to the top portion of the monument’s obelisk as of 10:30 a.m. and one of the soldier statues was loaded into a truck.
It comes about a month after the Portsmouth council voted unanimously to relocate the monument, and over two months after the city made national headlines when a man was struck by a statue of a Confederate soldier as it was pulled down during a demonstration on June 10.
The 54-foot-tall monument has stood in the middle of Court Street for more than a century. Calls for its removal picked up in recent years, and intensified even more after the police killing of George Floyd earlier this year. The monument was heavily damaged in the protest on the night of June 10, including the removal of several of the soldiers’ heads.
The city has not publicly explained if they will be spending money to restore the damage to the monument, but previously approved $250,000 to cover the cost of moving it.
While the statue is being relocated, groups still have several more days to make proposals if they want to take it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
