PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based organization Mercy Chefs will be serving meals to residents affected by the destructive tornado that hit Rolling Fork on Friday night in Mississippi.

The disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies and natural disasters says they will serve meals and water daily in Rolling Fork.

The tornado killed 25 and left dozens injured in Mississippi. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a briefing to emergency managers Monday that preliminary assessments show 313 structures in Mississippi were destroyed and more than 1,000 structures were affected in some way.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to hardest-hit areas.

Mercy Chefs officials say they expect to serve thousands of meals each day and will increase meal counts as needed.

The team has traveled to the area with a mobile kitchen, refrigerated truck and supporting vehicles. additionally, Mercy Chefs team members will deliver meals to impacted individuals throughout the area.

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, CLICK HERE.