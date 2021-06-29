Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs serving meals to responders at building collapse in Miami

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs is currently on the ground in Miami serving hot meals to members of the search and rescue team helping find survivors in the deadly building collapse last week.



The Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, is on the ground in Miami, Florida.

The organization has been serving breakfast to first responders since Saturday, June 26. They will begin serving additional meals with lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday.



The group is expected to serve close to 1,000 meals a day on-site by Wednesday.

Just two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community just outside Miami.

“These teams are working around the clock to try to find survivors, and we have been asked by Florida Search and Rescue Team 6 to feed the search and rescue teams three meals daily,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “These heroes don’t have a moment to catch a breath, let alone make a meal. That’s where we come in.”

The organization has served over 15 million meals since its founding in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when LeBlanc went to New Orleans to volunteer and realized disaster relief could be done better.