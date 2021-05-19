Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs serving meals to Louisiana communities affected by severe flooding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth-based disaster relief organization is currently serving professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to residents in Louisiana affected by severe flooding.

Mercy Chefs has been deployed to Lake Charles, Louisiana serving those critically hit by severe flooding in the area.

Founder Gary LeBlanc sated that Lake Charles mayor Nic Hunter initially reached out to Merch Chefs.

“We were in Lake Charles twice in 2020 following Hurricanes Laura and Delta and it is our honor to return now to serve a community that is so close to our hearts.”

Mercy Chefs is expected to serve dinner on Thursday as well as deliver meals to areas in Lake Charles.

Mercy Chefs has served nearly 15 million meals since its founding in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In addition to COVID-19 relief, Mercy Chefs has deployed to numerous areas in the past year for relief following natural disasters, including Hurricanes Hanna and Laura, the derecho in Iowa and the recent tornado in Alabama. .

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, visit mercychefs.com. Follow Mercy Chefs’ Facebook page for the latest updates on its relief efforts.