Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs responding to Alabama after deadly tornado

A Hampton Inn hotel is severely damaged after a tornado tore through Fultondale, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Alicia Elliott via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is responding to Alabama to serve meals to those in need after a tornado devastated the Fultondale area Monday night.

Mercy Chefs said Tuesday it was mobilizing and would serve its first meal in Fultondale for lunch on Wednesday.

First responders and victims are both eligible to get the meals, which will be served at the Church of the Highlands Fultondale Campus, located at 3250 Lowery Parkway in Fultondale.

Mercy Chefs is also assessing the damage to see if more widespread community meals will be needed.

“We know firsthand how devastating disasters can be, and we know Monday’s tornado was a shock to the Fultondale community,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “We are fortunate to have great church partners as well as one of our community kitchens in the area to be able to respond quickly. Our thoughts are with the Fultondale community during this difficult time.”

Mercy Chefs has responded to numerous states and regions to serve professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals after various emergencies and natural disasters. The nonprofit has Mercy Chefs served more than 9.5 million meals since its founding in 2006, including 7 million meals in response to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.