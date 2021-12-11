Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs deploys to Kentucky to feed those affected by deadly tornadoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/WKRN) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is deploying to help those impacted by a deadly multi-state system of tornadoes.

Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit that provides restaurant-quality meals after natural disasters and other emergencies, is deploying to Mayfield, KY in response to what is being described as the possible first-ever “quad-state” tornado.

The tornado, or tornadoes, tracked through portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, and may have been on the ground for more than 100 miles according to radar data.

Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. This would break the previous record for tornado path length set March 18, 1925, by the Tri-State Tornado. That path length was 219 miles.

The organization was previously deployed to help those affected by tropical storm Henri, the Dixie Fire in northern California and the deadly building collapse in Miami.

Those wishing to volunteer in Kentucky can sign up here. Mercy Chefs is also accepting donations via Facebook.